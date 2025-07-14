Efforts being made to prevent Michigan lawmakers to take political contributions

The Brief A petition drive seeks to ban Consumers Energy and DTE Energy from funding state politicians, gaining 86% public support after messaging efforts. Critics claim companies spend millions to influence government, but there's no concrete evidence of vote-buying; utilities say donations come from employees, not ratepayer dollars. The coalition plans to draft petition language for a state agency by Labor Day, but legal challenges may arise before signatures are collected.



Efforts to prevent Consumers Energy, DTE Energy, and other companies from financially supporting state politicians have broad public support, according to one of the leaders of a petition drive aiming to ban these contributions.

Big picture view:

In recent years, DTE has contributed millions to the campaign funds of 138 out of 148 lawmakers.

Sean McBrearty informed reporters that over the past four years, his group has asked lawmakers to restrict these contributions, but without success.

McBrearty reported that public support for the ban was at 79% before messaging and increased to 86% afterward. This figure is expected to catch the attention of the leadership at Consumers Energy, DTE Energy, and Michigan Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

What they're saying:

The answer, according to critics, is that these companies are spending millions to influence government decisions. However, McBreaty said there is no concrete evidence that votes are being bought.

He notes that to break the law, one would have to directly offer a lawmaker cash in exchange for a vote on a bill.

The utilities argue that ratepayer dollars are not used for donations; instead, they come from company employees. Leaders assert their right to participate in the democratic process.

The coalition is drafting petition language to present to a state agency as a precursor to gathering signatures starting on Labor Day.

McBreaty emphasizes that people are fed up, whether they voted for Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, or didn't vote at all. Many are frustrated with the perception that big corporations are allegedly buying government influence.

What's next:

The coalition aims to address this issue, but the first hurdle may be the courts, where opponents might attempt to block the petition drive before any signatures are collected.