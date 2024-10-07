The Brief Eggs recalled over salmonella concerns have been upgraded to the highest possible risk by the FDA. The recall was first announced in early September, involving eggs labeled with "Milo’s Poultry Farms" and "Tony’s Fresh Market" brands. At least 65 people have become infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella across nine states, the FDA said.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has upgraded a previous egg recall over salmonella concerns to a classification that brings the highest possible risk if consumed – and Michigan is one of the state's the tainted eggs were sold from.

The recall was first announced in early September , involving eggs labeled with "Milo’s Poultry Farms" and "Tony’s Fresh Market" brands. It was upgraded on Sept. 30 to a Class I designation – part of the agency's classification system that measures the relative degree of health hazard a person could face from the recalled product.

The FDA defines a Class I classification as "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

What eggs were recalled for salmonella?

An investigation linked the salmonella outbreak to eggs supplied by Milo's Poultry Farms, LLC of Bonduel, Wisconsin, according to the FDA.

The original recall notice , dated Sept. 6, said at least 65 people had become infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella across nine states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 23 to Aug. 10, 2024, according to the FDA.

Recalled eggs were distributed to retailers and food service distributors in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan, the agency said.

The recall includes:

All carton sizes, expiration dates, and egg types labeled with "Milo’s Poultry Farms".

All carton sizes and expiration dates of "Tony’s Fresh Market" brand eggs.

All cases and expiration dates of eggs for retail food service distribution.

Of the 63 people with information available, 24 have been hospitalized, and no deaths had been reported as of Sept. 6.

"FDA is conducting an onsite inspection and collected samples at Milo’s Poultry Farms, LLC. Salmonella Enteritidis was detected in samples collected from Milo’s Poultry Farm, LLC’s packing facility and poultry house," the agency said in its notice.

In response to the investigation, Milo’s Poultry Farm, LLC voluntarily recalled all eggs supplied by their farm.

Image: FDA

Consumers who have purchased "Milo’s Poultry Farms" eggs or "Tony’s Fresh Market" eggs are urged not to consume them. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (715) 758-6709.

What is salmonella?

Salmonella are a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness.

Most people infected with salmonella will begin to develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after swallowing the bacteria. The illness, salmonellosis, usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment, according to the FDA.

Diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps are common symptoms.

The CDC says to call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much, Dry mouth and throat, Feeling dizzy when standing up