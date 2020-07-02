Elderly couple dies trying to escape house fire in Van Buren Township

An elderly couple died in their home early Thursday morning after a fire tore through the house.

Richard and Patricia Johnson, who had lived in the home for more than 30 years, were found within feet of each other in the garage. The scene depicts what appears to be a last-ditch attempt to escape the fire.

"What woke me up was they were banging on something, probably the garage door. It was pretty devastating to find out they passed away," said David Sucher, who lives nearby.

Firefighters were called to the Van Buren Township home around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Located on the 45000 Block of Lilac Lane, the blaze had already torn through much of the home by the time they arrived.

The fire marshal for the township said they found the couple dressed in "normal bed attire"

"It doesn't appear they had working smoke alarms, but that's yet to be determined. We didn't hear any when we were here but they somehow were awakened to the fire. They were traveling away from what appeared to be where the fire started which we're still going to investigate this morning."

Scenes from the home after day broke show a shell of the structure's former self. Much of the roof was gone and holes in the garage door had burned through.

"Rick was best man at our wedding and Rick certainly proved to be the best man when my husband passed away 11 years ago and he looked out for me in so many ways," said Liz Greene, a friend of the couple.

Patricia and Richard Johnson

Neighbors echoed Greene, saying the Johnsons were caring, kind, and hard-working - always doing something to their yard to make the neighborhood look better.

Richard previously worked in construction while Patricia was in education.

"We know they loved dearly and we are thankful that they were together," said Suzanne Jones, another friend.

Investigators believe the fire started at the back of the house and no foul play is believed to have occurred.