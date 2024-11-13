Elderly couple rescued after fire traps them in Plymouth Township condo

A fire rescue was complicated by the amount of possessions inside the home as first responders tried to get into a Plymouth Township condo early Wednesday.

Police arrived at Bradbury Park Homes near Joy and Haggerty first after a fire in the basement of a home was reported just after 1 a.m. However, they had trouble getting into the home because it was full of items, and a grandfather clock was blocking the door.

Officers busted a window to get inside the home and get the couple out.

"When we got here, our police partners had broken in to the residence and were able to pull the two individuals that lived there out," said Battalion Chief Jeff Mallari, with the Plymouth Township Fire Department.

The couple was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and are expected to be OK. However, their home was a total loss. They will be receiving help from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is unknown.