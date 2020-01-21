Elderly Detroit man found dead inside Pilgrim home, suspect arrested

It started with a neighbor who saw something across the street at his neighbor's house that seemed off.

That was Monday. Today when Detroit police arrived at the house it became a homicide investigation in the 7400 block of Pilgrim near Livernois.

Police arrested a 38-year-old man found at the house.

Neighbor Donell Davis says he noticed something odd at his 85-year-old neighbor's home across the street.

"I usually watch out for his house and when his shades were down all day and he didn't answer the phone, I knew something was wrong," Davis said.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday police were at the house, called there to do a welfare check, finding the owner in the basement.

"He was a nice guy and could sing too," said Davis, who knew him for 30 years.

Davis says the victim lived there alone but it wasn't always that way.

"He had a gentleman staying with him about a year or two ago," he said. "They got into a conflict and he kicked him out. That was the gentleman that they arrested today."

The name of the victim has not yet been released. But those who knew him say it was life well lived calling it a true loss to the neighborhood.

As of now police consider this a homicide investigation and it will be up to the medical examiner to determine a cause of death.