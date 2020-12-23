Elderly woman found stabbed to death, husband wounded in their Garden City home

A gruesome scene in Garden City where a 77-year-old woman was found dead, her husband sent to the hospital.

Loved ones found out the matriarch of their family, Maria Ortega, was stabbed to death inside her home. Police say the call came in around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday on Rosslyn Street.

"My grandma was the sweetest, most generous person that I know, she was always so generous and giving. She wore her heart on her sleeve," said Sandy Quintana, her granddaughter.

Ortega's husband Juan was also stabbed and taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown

"We are just hoping that he's still with us it's just so hard right now because this was so unexpected," Quintana said.

Juan and Maria Ortega. Maria was fatally stabbed, Juan is hospitalized.

Investigators say a Chevrolet Equinox parked in the driveway is registered to a family member who does not live at the home, but there has been no word from police or family as to if, or how he is connected to the crime.

Details are few at this time, but police did say that the community is not in any danger.

The Ortegas were married for 60 years and had a large family with eight grown children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren - all mourning the loss of Maria and praying for Juan.

"It is not fair, it is not fair," said a relative.

There are no details on the circumstances or if there have been any arrests made.

