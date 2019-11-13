Elementary students tour the Detroit Parade Company

The Detroit Thanksgiving Day Parade is a holiday tradition that dates back to 1924.

The parade is still two weeks away but on Wednesday hundreds of elementary school students got to tour the Detroit Parade Company.

FOX 2 tagged along with some of the second graders from Chandler Park Academy Elementary School in Harper Woods.

Comerica Bank hosts the event now in its 11th year about 300 school kids get to experience some of the magic of the Thanksgiving Day Parade many of them have only seen the parade on TV.

