Emagine Theaters announced Friday that they will be offering $5 movies for all striking UAW workers.

Striking workers can come to any Emagine location and purchase a $5 ticket for any evening or matinee show if they show their work badge at the box office.

The offer cannot be redeemed or reserved online and a UAW member must be present to receive the offer.

This special will continue until the strike is over and will also be valid for any one family member of the worker's immediate family.

For movie times go to www.emagine-entertainment.com

