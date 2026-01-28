Embattled Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington faces sexual harassment claims

The Brief The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is dealing with claims of sexual harassment. Sheriff Raphael Washington is accused of sexually harassing others. Washington's office denies any wrongdoing and his attorneys are seeking to dismiss a harassment lawsuit.



"Categorically false."

That’s the response from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office as Sheriff Raphael Washington battles multiple sexual harassment allegations.

Regina Parks is among the alleged victims who sued the sheriff in federal court last year, but Washington's office says the case should be dismissed.

Deborah Gordon is the attorney for Parks who worked in the sheriff's office.

"Our complaint states that he has a long history of sexually harassing female employees," she said. "I think that the sheriff's statements that he has made publicly and what he has said at deposition, lacks a great deal of credibility."

Last year a federal lawsuit on behalf of Parks was filed against Washington, alleging her termination was a form of retaliation after the sheriff learned she has a recording of him allegedly sexually harassing her.

"I have audio tape of the sheriff, I have videotape of the sheriff," Gordon said.

Despite the alleged evidence, when depositions were filed earlier this month in federal court, attorneys for Sheriff Washington requested the lawsuit be dismissed.

"The defendant has a right in every case to file what’s called a motion to dismiss," Gordon said. "This motion is not going to be successful, but they filed their papers."

FOX 2 requested an interview with Washington but his office sent this statement which reads in part:

"Our filing for summary judgment in this case speaks for itself. The allegations are categorically false, and you may refer to the court filings for context."

But Parks’ attorney believes the evidence is on her client’s side.

"She is not the first woman who has said these exact things," she said. "I’ve talked to other women myself, and I’ve seen documentation from other women when the sheriff says it doesn’t happen. There’s a record for the contrary."

The Source: Information for this report is from Sheriff Washington's office and Deborah Gordon, an attorney for one of the women claiming sexual harassment.



