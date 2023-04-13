San Francisco police have arrested a tech entrepreneur in connection with the stabbing death of Cash App tech founder Bob Lee, according to his former wife.

In an interview on Thursday morning, Krista Lee confirmed that police arrested an Emeryville man in connection with her ex-husband's stabbing death.

San Francisco jail records identified the man as Nima Momeni, 38, who was booked on a homicide charge. His LinkedIn account shows he is a UC Berkeley graduate and the founder of Expand IT in Emeryville.

"This is the first step toward justice," Lee said from her home in Miami, where Bob Lee had moved from Mill Valley in the fall.

Mission Local first broke the news that police arrested Momeni, who also works in tech and knew the 43-year-old Lee.

Krista Lee said she believes Momeni knew her husband, but she is perplexed as to the motive behind the violent attack.

Lee was killed April 4 on Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. in the densely populated Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco, near Google’s office and Oracle Park, home to the San Francisco Giants.

Mission Local reported that Lee and Momeni had been driving through downtown San Francisco together in Momeni's car.

Video obtained by the San Francisco Standard shows a wounded Lee holding his side as he walked up to a driver, showed him his injury and then collapsed on the ground. The driver of the car drove away without offering help. Lee made it to a nearby apartment before he collapsed again.

It has not been made public whether the driver knew for certain that Lee was injured. It is also unclear whether the driver took off out of fear and didn't know the exact circumstances.

Krista Lee told KTVU she was not aware of the two driving together.

Multiple police sources told Mission Local that Lee's stabbing on a deserted street in downtown San Francisco was neither a robbery attempt nor a random attack.

Efforts to reach Momeni family members were not immediately successful on Thursday.

A tenant at the Besler building in Emeryville where Momeni worked and lived, said he heard a bullhorn sound about 4 a.m. but he didn't know what it was at the time.

Another tenant said that about 5 a.m., she heard police on an intercom calling the suspect out. She described Momeni as a nice, quiet man who kept to himself. She said she was surprised to hear the news about him and was curious as to what made him snap.

Sam Singer, a public relations expert, worked next to Momeni in the same building.

Singer said he was "absolute in shock. He was a very nice gentleman. He seemed to be a thorough professional, working all the time."

Momeni once offered Singer IT help if he ever needed it, and his live/work space was very nice, decorated with a pool table, a fully stocked kitchen and lots of technology equipment.

Singer said within the last month, there was a noise complaint in the building about a woman screaming his name in the hallway who couldn't find his apartment, but nothing came of it.

Lee was a prominent figure in the tech world, contributing his talent to Android at Google, to being the first CTO of Square, when he also created Cash App, MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard said.

Lee's death further inflamed debate over public safety in San Francisco and its downtown, which has not yet bounced back from the pandemic.

Twitter’s owner Elon Musk took to the social media site to post that "violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately" and tagged the city’s district attorney.

But Krista Lee emphasized that her ex-husband, with whom they have two children, loved San Francisco and moved to Florida to live with his father after his mom died, not because he was scared to live in the city.

She said her former husband would really take affront to how people are painting San Francisco as a lawless town and blaming politicians for the crime that occurs.

She said while there are many questions that still remain, her children will now have a little more "peace of mind."

KTVU's Lisa Fernandez and Jorge Bustos contributed to this report.