Eminem's ‘The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’: Why rapper says to listen in order

It's been 25 years since Eminem introduced his alter ego, Slim Shady, to the world with ‘My Name Is’. This Friday, Eminem is going to bury that alter ego with his 12th studio album. But he has a public service announcement – listen in order.

‘The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’ lands on streaming platforms on Friday, July 12, and it's expected to be a journey back into Eminem's alter ego.

On Wednesday, Apple Music posted the 19-song tracklist which includes several skits – a trademark of previous Eminem albums – and also a throwback to an iconic Eminem song - "Guilty Conscience 2".

The original "Guilty Conscience" was a collaboration with Dr. Dre – leading the assumption that the dynamic duo are back at it again, especially after Dre confirmed that he was working with Em on his newest project earlier this year.

Two of the songs on the tracklist have already been released. "Houdini" has been out since the end of May while "Tobey" came out late last week.

The list of songs does not include any collaborations, but we already know "Tobey" was a collab with Detroit rappers Big Sean and BabyTron.

The day before the album was released, Eminem said listeners may want to play the songs in order.

In his post, he referenced a ‘public service announcement’, another reference to previous skits and songs on his earlier albums.

The tracklist was released just one day after Eminem posted the cover art for the album – a photo of his alter ego being zipped up in a body bag.

And, of course, it has the parental advisory label on it.

‘The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’ is released on Friday, July 12. See the full tracklist below: