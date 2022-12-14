Employee accused of stealing more than $176,600 from Livingston County roofing company

A Redford Township woman is facing charges after authorities allege she stole $176,653 from her employer, a roofing company in Livingston County.

Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, was the office manager at Big Ike’s Roofing Co. in Whitmore Lake when the thefts occurred.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, Lewis allegedly wrote checks payable to herself in 2020 and 2021. She then recorded them in the business checkbook ledger as being payable to business vendors for smaller amounts.

The owner discovered the thefts when he hired a new office manager, Nessel said.

Lewis is charged with one count of embezzlement of $100,000 or more and two counts of failure to file taxes. She has a prior criminal record and is charged as a habitual offender.

"Those who steal from small businesses not only hurt the owners of those establishments but also harm consumers by driving up the cost of doing business in our state," Nessel said. "I will not hesitate to prosecute those who break the law."