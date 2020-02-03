Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 86-year-old Trenton woman

article

Authorities have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for an 86-year-old woman missing out of Trenton.

Irene Kin was last seen by a neighbor in the early afternoon hours of Feb. 1 in the 2300 block of Pine Tree. Her family says she likely went to church that day, which is at 4 p.m. But her family hasn't seen or heard from her since.

Irene's family says she drives only occassionaly and does not leave the Trenton area.

She's 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing a light blue jacket.

Her vehicle is a light green 2002 Ford Taurus. The photo police released of the vehicle is a stock photo.

If anyone has seen Irene or knows of her whereabouts, they're asked to call the Trenton Police Department at 734-676-3737 or contact Michigan State Police.