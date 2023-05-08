Endangered missing person alert made for man last seen in Royal Oak Township

article

Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing person alert after he went missing over the weekend.

Police say Xhuljo Frangaj has a medical condition that requires him to take medication, which he does not have with him.

Without his medication, he could harm himself or others, police said in a Twitter post.

Frangaj was last seen in Royal Oak Township at the address of 21412 Reimanville on May 6.

He's six feet tall and weighs 196 pounds. He was also seen wearing black pants and a white t-shirt.

If you see him please call 911 or the Michigan State Police at (248) 584-5740