Endangered missing Port Huron juvenile found safe, suspects in custody
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FOX 2 - A missing 2-year-old taken by her biological mother during a suspected home invasion has been recovered safe, Port Huron police said.
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Police added that suspects involved in the case have been taken into custody and that the advisory can be closed, in the early hours of Friday morning.
Late Thursday night police issued an endangered missing advisory for Zuri Armani Whitson-Rich.
Police say the home invasion happened at 6:30 p.m. last night with her mother taking her.
"The missing juvenile has been recovered, with suspects in custody," a statement by police said. "This EMA can be closed. Thank you for your assistance."
The Source: Information for this story is from Port Huron police.