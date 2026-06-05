Endangered missing Port Huron juvenile found safe, suspects in custody

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The Brief On Thursday night Port Huron police issued an endangered missing advisory for a 2-year-old girl. Police said Zuri Armani Whitson-Rich had been taken by her birth mother during a home invasion. On Friday police said that the child was recovered and suspects taken into custody.



A missing 2-year-old taken by her biological mother during a suspected home invasion has been recovered safe, Port Huron police said.

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Police added that suspects involved in the case have been taken into custody and that the advisory can be closed, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Late Thursday night police issued an endangered missing advisory for Zuri Armani Whitson-Rich.

Police say the home invasion happened at 6:30 p.m. last night with her mother taking her.

"The missing juvenile has been recovered, with suspects in custody," a statement by police said. "This EMA can be closed. Thank you for your assistance."