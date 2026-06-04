Endangered missing advisory issued for 2-year-old girl taken by mom in Port Huron home invasion
FOX 2 - The Port Huron police have issued a missing advisory for a 2-year-old girl taken by her biological mother during a home invasion.
The backstory:
Zuri Armani Whitson-Rich was last seen in the area of 3100 Block of Electric Ave, Port Huron, police say. Sources say the home invasion happened at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Her height is 3 feet, 2 inches and weighs 35 pounds with brown eyes and brown skin.
Missing child: Zuri Whitson-Rich
She was last seen wearing a pink pajama top and bottoms.
Police say she was taken by biological mother, Dashyrua Rich, during a suspected home invasion.
If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or call the Port Huron Police Department at (810) 984-8415 with any information.
Sources say they are not expecting an Amber Alert at this time.
The Source: Port Huron police issued the endangered missing advisory regarding the child who was taken during the suspected home invasion.