Endangered missing advisory issued for 2-year-old girl taken by mom in Port Huron home invasion

The Brief Port Huron police say a 2-year-old girl was taken by her biological mother during a suspected home invasion. An endangered missing advisory has been issued for Zuri Armani Whitson-Rich.



The Port Huron police have issued a missing advisory for a 2-year-old girl taken by her biological mother during a home invasion.

The backstory:

Zuri Armani Whitson-Rich was last seen in the area of 3100 Block of Electric Ave, Port Huron, police say. Sources say the home invasion happened at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Her height is 3 feet, 2 inches and weighs 35 pounds with brown eyes and brown skin.

Missing child: Zuri Whitson-Rich

She was last seen wearing a pink pajama top and bottoms.

Police say she was taken by biological mother, Dashyrua Rich, during a suspected home invasion.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or call the Port Huron Police Department at (810) 984-8415 with any information.

Sources say they are not expecting an Amber Alert at this time.