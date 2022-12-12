Energy Secretary Granholm announces $2.5B loan to create EV battery jobs in Michigan, other states

The space race was designed to revolutionize achievements in space exploration, and now decades later the US is again competing with foreign powers to be first in another frontier: Electric vehicle battery manufacturing.

China and some other countries already have a head start, but the US just secured a $2.5 billion boost to even the playing field - and Michigan is poised to play a big role.

"It is certainly a delight for me to be back here," said former Gov. Jennifer Granholm.

Granholm, US Secretary of Energy, was back in Metro Detroit with a great holiday gift for local industry.

She announced the Department of Energy’s new $2.5 billion loan, which will help lithium-ion battery manufacturer, Ultium Cells, LLC, create jobs in Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee.

About 3,700 of the 11,000 total jobs will be in our state and will be a combination of construction and operations.

"I’m a big believer, the Biden-Harris administration is a big believer in the grit and the resilience of American workers," Granholm said. "They’re the best in the world at innovating, collaborating, and troubleshooting - and these are skills that we’re going to need."

"We know it is essential for us to deal with climate change and to bring down carbon emissions," said Sen. Gary Peters (D-Michigan). "It's something that is an existential threat to our planet."

The goal is to help America become a leader in EV battery manufacturing. Right now, China accounts for 70 percent of the market.

Granholm says over the past three years, the number of EVs on the road has tripled.

The industry will have a $50 trillion reach by the next decade, which makes EV battery making a hot market.

US Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan), who attended Monday’s announcement, helped secure the loan.

"We are on the move, right now, and so the discussion this morning, talking about workforce is critical," Stabenow said. "It is frankly needed because we are making things here."

Ultium Cells, LLC will work with General Motors to produce more electric vehicles.

The startup company will also establish a partnership with high schools and colleges for apprenticeships - and most of these jobs will be union-based.

"Without proper planning, our dependence on imports will become even greater as EV production continues on time," said UAW President Ray Curry. "We need again to commit to American jobs. Jobs here built in the USA, products built in the USA, and a commitment for growing good paying union jobs."

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm says, by 2025, America will have 10 battery manufacturing plants - and many more by 2030.



