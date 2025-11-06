Equine therapy helps former FOX 2 anchor Anqunette Jamison

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that damages communication channels between the brain and body that can impact everything from balance, to weakness and vision.

So how can a riding a horse make a difference?

You may recognize Anqunette Jamison, but we're all just getting to know Dash, the horse.

"You need to have a reason to get out of bed everyday," she said.

And for the woman we affectionately know as Q, Dash is that reason. Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2013, Q left her post at FOX 2 - and eventually found healing among horses.

"My neurologist actually prescribed equine therapy for me five days a week," she said.

Riding a horse of course requires physical strength

"You have to match your gait to his gait," Q said. "You have to engage your seat bones, with their seat bones. Sometimes I even stand while he's walking so I have to work on balance. If you want to stay on a horse, you have to be balanced. You have to engage your core."

And just as important, emotional strength.

"They can feel your heart rate," she said. "If you are rushed or something, they don't know why you're rushed. If you're scared, they don't know why you are scared. It makes them scared. So you have to force yourself to not be scared. Which I think is a great training ground, I think, for life."

Perhaps the greatest example of the therapeutic power that comes from horses is Q's instructor - using headphones and a cell phone, she's still giving lessons at the age of 96.

"In July, mid-July, I had a stroke," said Sue Hughe. "And that sort of snatched me out of my regular procedure because I was flat in bed and couldn't move the right side of my body. Which you can see, I'm fighting back."

Sue was an avid rider, competitor, and continues to find her purpose at the barn.

"I learn new things now, even though I've been doing this for all these years," she said.

Deena got to ride Sweet Pea with the help of horse whisperer Tyler Miner. He, like Q, understands how important equine therapy is.

"I'm doing much better and I think - I know, this place is a huge reason why," she said.

Tyler and Q have started a CBD line for horses it is called Quietude.

