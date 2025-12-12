Sherrone Moore arraigned: Timeline from firing to courtroom

The Brief Sherrone Moore appeared in court on charges of home invasion, stalking and breaking and entering. Moore allegedly barged in and told the woman that his blood will be on her hands, claiming she ruined his life.



The fired University of Michigan football coach, Sherrone Moore, was formally arraigned on charges including felony third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering.

Big picture view:

The 39-year-old made his first appearance in court since he was fired by U-M and arrested by police Wednesday. When FOX 2 spoke with Gerry Mason, he said he believes Moore was going through a mental health crisis.

"Obviously, a relationship breakup — any kind of relationship breakup — is tough and is painful, and people deal with that in different ways. I can’t imagine the stress that he’s under as head coach of the Michigan football team," said attorney and UM booster Gerry Mason.

The judge ordered him to wear a GPS tether.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 legal analyst Charlie Langton provided insight on the prosecutor’s decision.

"My gut reaction on this one is that Sherrone Moore got a big break here. I’m very surprised at the charges," Langton said. "Listen, he’s 39 years old. He’s got no criminal record. He’s been an upstanding person, and listen, he’s crying out for help. A key to this whole case is really going to be the victim in this case. Is she credible? How much was she in fear for her life?"

Sherrone Moore was named U-M’s head coach in January 2024 after Michigan won a national championship and then head coach Jim Harbaugh left for an NFL job.

In November, Moore finished his second season with a 9-3 record. Then, Moore’s life and career changed on Wednesday, Dec. 10. Minutes after police detained him, the university fired him for an "inappropriate relationship."

By that night, Moore was booked into the Washtenaw County Jail.

Dig deeper:

Home Invasion in the third degree, in violation of MCL 750.110a(4), for allegedly unlawfully entering the victim’s residence to commit the crime of stalking, and committing that crime while in the residence. Home Invasion in the third degree is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine.

Stalking, in violation of MCL 750.411h, for allegedly engaging in a willful course of conduct involving repeated or continuing harassment of the victim. Stalking is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Breaking and Entering or Entering Without Breaking, in violation of MCL 750.115(2), for allegedly unlawfully entering the dwelling of a victim with whom Mr. Moore had a dating relationship. A violation of this statute is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.