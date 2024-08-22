Erebus Haunted Attraction hiring for 25th terrifying season

article

Do you want to get paid to scare people? Here's your chance!

Erebus Haunted Attraction is hiring for its 25th season in Pontiac. The scares start Sept. 13.

No experience is necessary, and you don't need to bring anything to the auditions or wear a costume. Just show up and they'll provide everything you need. Potential actors must be 18 or older, be able to stand for long hours, and have reliable transportation.

Featured article

According to Erebus, hours are flexible, and some overtime may be available.