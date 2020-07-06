Errant fireworks cause house fires in Eastpointe; some residents demand city restrictions

"I was sitting on the front porch watching neighbors do fireworks," said Ronald Gajewski. "Someone put his mortar out in front of the house, it fell over and shot over in bush."

As his bush went up in flames, Gajewski ran to the back to get his garden hose, but when he came back out front, he found his house was on fire.

Gajewski is now out thousands of dollars because he does not have homeowners insurance. However, he says he is counting his blessings because if it were not for his dog, he would not have been home to save his house.

"My dog. I didn't want to leave her home by herself because she is so afraid of fireworks," he said.

However, neighbors say this house was not the only house on the block to catch fire because of fireworks.

"I was actually two hours away," said Denise Elam.

But a surveillance camera alerted Elam of the trouble at her house.

"I see my house was full of smoke and a few seconds’ later firefighters in my home," she said.

Both residents who suffered house fires from fireworks are now calling on the city of Eastpointe to place restrictions on their use.

FOX 2 reached out to city officials for a response, but has not heard back.

"I think they should ban fireworks in Eastpointe," Gajewski said.

"I don't think it should be done in a residential area," Elam said. "Maybe a park down the street."