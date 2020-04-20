ERs seeing less heart attack, stroke patients during COVID-19

Concern over the coronavirus has eclipsed almost every other health condition, and that's got cardiologists really concerned. Heart disease is still the number one killer of men and women - but that disease hasn't gone away during this pandemic.

There is real concern among cardiologists that people who are dealing with heart attack and stroke risk are avoiding the emergency room because of coronavirus fears - and it's at a steep cost.

Chief of Cardiology for Ascension Michigan Dr. Shurkri David sees a clear trend when looking at research from Europe and Asia.

"Sixty percent of patients were not coming to the emergency room; they were dying at home or, when they do come in, they're coming in late. And the whole idea when treating a stroke patient or a heart attack patient is to get them to the cardiac catheterization laboratory or give them that live-saving medication that will open up the closed artery. And if you wait three or five or six hours, you've lost the window of opportunity."

When treating a heart attack or stroke, every second counts.

"We have teams that are ready to rush in. For example, our cardiac team has a 30 minute response time."

Dr. David says patients coming into the emergency room are being socially distanced and are also pre-screened. Family members are not allowed to visit.

Advertisement

"So, the concern of contracting the infection coming to the ER is really very small. The bigger concern is making sure that you come in if you have a cardiac emergency, if you're having weakness in your arm or you're having a stroke. Last week we maybe saw one or two strokes where we usually see maybe ten. And so these patients are not coming in."

If you are at risk for heart attack or stroke - if you have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type two diabetes, if you smoke or are obese - know they symptoms of heart attack and stroke and know when you need to call 911. And then don't be afraid to do it.