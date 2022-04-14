Escaped Ohio fugitive last seen in Monroe County

An escaped fugitive from Ohio is on the run and was last seen in Monroe County. Investigators say 35-year-old Christopher Eldredge escaped police custody in Wood County, Ohio last Saturday.

At 7 a.m. Thursday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies say Eldredge was spotted at a business in the area of Stearns and Crabb road, in Bedford Township.

We're told he stole a navy blue jacket from inside the business, before taking off in a stolen 2016 blue Ford Escape with a University of Michigan football sticker in the rear window.

If you see him, do not approach him and call 9-1-1 right away.

