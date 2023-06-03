Evacuations are underway in Grayling while crews battle 1,000-acre wildfire

article

Michigan DNR and local firefighters are battling a 1,000-acre wildfire in Crawford County. The fire is located about 4 miles southeast of Grayling in Grayling Township, near Staley Lake Road.

The wildfire is moving to the west and southwest and threatens multiple buildings, according to the DNR. Evacuations are being conducted by emergency personnel.

Multiple closures are in place:

Northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 between 4 Mile Road Exit 251 to Down River Road Exit 256 are closed.

Staley Lake Road from M-72 to 4 Mile Road is closed.

Wilderness Trail from Keystone Landing Road to Staley Lake Road is closed.

Staley Lake Beach and Neff Lake Beach are closed.

Aircraft from the USFS and MSP are assisting with fire suppression.

"For safety, a Temporary Flight Restriction is in place for a 5-mile perimeter around the fire below 5,000 feet. All other aircraft, including drones, need to avoid the area," the DNR said in a tweet.



