23-year-old dead after drowning at Milan Beach in Monroe County

A 23-year-old Toledo resident died after drowning at Milan Beach in Monroe County.

At around 6:02 PM, Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a 23-year-old had disappeared underwater.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Dive Team responded to the scene and began efforts to locate the victim underwater. The victim was recovered from the water shortly after 8:00 PM and pronounced deceased.

The incident remains under investigation.

