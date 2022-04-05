Event planner raising money for free Oxford High School prom for students

As a parent, as a wife of a teacher, not a day goes by that Angela Butorak dosen’t think back to that fateful day at Oxford High School.

The mass shooting from Nov. 30 that took the lives of four students and stole the innocence of so many others.

"Everybody was wondering what can I do - and I knew what I could do - this is what I do," she said.

Angela Butorak happens to be the owner and event planner for Butorak Events and Décor based in Clinton Township.

"I thought I am going to give them the most spectacular prom that I could give them - I am going to get all my vendor friends involved and we are going to do this," she said.

She shared pictures of Oxford High School proms Butorak created and coordinated in the past. Last month she met with the students promising the event would be bigger and better than ever before.

"I asked them the same thing I ask all my clients - what do you want do you want your prom to feel like this year," she said. "And this girl looked at me and she said, happiness."

They came up with a magical enchanted forest theme for the May 6th prom, complete with a sit-down dinner, DJ, coffee carts, a sweets table, food trucks, gorgeous decorations and favors for all.

Butorak is donating her event and decor services and when she reached out to other vendors – every one offered to do the same, or at a vastly discounted rate.

"I don’t want the kids and families to pay for anything this year," she said.

With 600 students that will be a challenge. That's why she has created a GoFundMe page - hoping to raise enough money to offset any costs.

In the end, she wants to create new memories for students and their parents, who have been through so much.

"It is just unimaginable, so, this might just be one night – but if this could be so magical, so over the top and so amazing, I just thought this is one thing I could do to give back to these kids," she said.

To donate or learn more, GO HERE for the link.

