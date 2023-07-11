Every Republican representative in Congress from Michigan endorses Trump in 2024 race

Months out before the first nominating contest, the entire Republican Congressional Delegation from Michigan have already picked Donald Trump as their man for president.

In an announcement from the former president, Trump said all six of the Michigan's Republican representatives in Congress were endorsing him for president ahead of next year's election.

"We're proud to announce our full endorsement of President Donald J. Trump," read a joint statement from Tim Walberg, Bill Huizenga, John Moolenaar, Jack Bergman, and Lisa McClain.

"Under the Trump presidency, America was prosperous, the economy was strong, the world was a safer place, and Michiganders were better off," it continued. "President Trump has proven he has the ability to deliver results on Day One and also the ability to win in key battleground states like Michigan, being the only Republican to win a Presidential race here since 1988."

The release named Rep. John James separately from the others, in which he criticized President Joe Biden.

"Under President Trump on the other hand, inflation was at 2%, the American family was strengthened through the child tax credit and other pro-family policies, and our communities were more secure. In 2024, we need to give hope to Americans who feel like their government is failing them."

The announcement is notable because the Iowa Caucus isn't scheduled for six more months.

Meanwhile, the first debate isn't scheduled until August 23.

While Trump looms large over the 2024 race, there are several other big players in the Republican Party that are running, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and former Vice President Mike Pence.