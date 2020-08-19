Ex-Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger pleads no contest to larceny

Ex-Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger has pleaded no contest in a larceny case in which she was accused of stealing from an elderly woman she was caring for, according to court documents.

Spranger was accused of taking $1,660 from the senior citizen. She was charged with larceny of more than $1,000 but under $20,000, a five-year felony.

Prosecutors say she was caught on camera in January withdrawing cash from the bank account of the elderly woman she was supposed to be helping in Warren.

Spranger had been ousted after just two months on the job as county clerk and register of deeds. She had been previously accused of assaulting the 78-year-old she was supposed to be caring for, but never charged for that.

Warren police and city officials have been seeking to find Spranger for questioning, but were unable to locate her for months.

Spranger was elected clerk in 2016 and took office in January of 2017. By March, she was removed from office after a judge found that she had lied about where she lived when she filed to run for office.