Ex-Michigan congressman wants to start 3rd political party, avoid Biden-Trump 2024 rematch

As the race for the presidency heats up for the 2024 term, a bi-partisan group is working to prevent Joe Biden and Donald Trump from winning the White House again.

Starting next month, you may be asked to sign a petition to create a third political party called "The No Labels Party."

The campaign is being led by former moderate Republican Congressman, Fred Upton, who is a charter member of the initiative. According to Upton, a majority of voters are opposed to a rematch of 2020.

"Seventy percent of the American voters say we don't want a rematch between Biden and Trump," Upton said.

However, the campaign must get on the ballot in all 50 states to offer a bipartisan ticket as an alternative, which is a challenging task.

The effort to get on the ballot will begin in July, and Upton asserts that he has the organization, money, and volunteers to collect over 45,000 petition signatures.

However, he has not yet disclosed the names of the volunteers.

"A number of folks in Michigan I think will be very welcome to try and help," he said. "I don't want - I'm not at liberty to say who they are right now."

Tim Skubick: "That's because you don't have anybody right now, isn't that right?"

"No, no, no," he said.

Skubick: "Then tell me who they are."

"No, you are going to have to have me on, another week," Upton said.

Critics of the No Labels party assert that it would siphon votes from Biden, aiding Trump's election. However, Upton argues that polling indicates the No Labels ticket would draw equally from both parties.

"The polling actually shows the no labels ticket would draw equally from both the Republican and Democratic sides," he said.

Upton will meet with the unnamed volunteers to prepare for the July launch of the No Labels Party.