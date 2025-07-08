Exercise and Wordle are great ways to reduce dementia risk

The Brief As we age, our risk of brain decline or dementia, goes up. Brain boosters are easier than you think says one doctor - with exercise and mental teasers our best defense. Games like Wordle or walking for a brisk 30 minutes day can greatly reduce our risk.



We love to celebrate birthdays, but as we age our risk of dementia goes up but also know this - we all have access to one of the best brain boosters.

Dig deeper:

If you have an extra 30 minutes, how about going for a walk? We know we're supposed to be exercising just about everyday and you might think that's good for your body - which it is.



But it is also good for your brain. Brain health is a hot topic raising memory difficulty with what's known as dementia.

"Brain health is becoming a hot topic, especially with the aging population," said Dr. Owais Khadem Alsrouji.

It's a fact, age is the most significant risk factor for dementia, which is the general term for a decline in mental abilities.

But Trinity Health vascular neurologist Owais Khadem Alsrouji said, there's a proven preventive tool we all have.

"One of the main, important things to maintain the health of the brain is exercise, it has been proven to be probably the number one method to delay dementia or prevent dementia as much as possible," he said.

Exercise equals blood flow to the brain, also it might help prevent high blood pressure, and other risk factors. But what exactly do we need to do?

FOX 2: "How much exercise do we need to do to protect our brain?"



"Probably the recommendation now is to do about 30 minutes of brisk walking exercise five times a week," he said.

And when you get done with that walk - consider the Wordle.

FOX 2: "What about doing the Wordle?"

"Those exercises are also proven to help with cognition, to help keep the brain working," he said.

Wordle is an online brain teaser that forces you to guess a word in five guesses. You don't have to do that puzzle, but keeping your brain engaged is a good idea.

But, the bottom line, think of your brain health like your heart health. Things that are good for your heart are also good for the brain - like exercise.

The Source: Information for this report came from an interview with Dr. Owais Khadem Alsrouji of Trinity Health.



