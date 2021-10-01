Expect some rain overnight Saturday into Sunday

Expect a sunny start to Saturday and with a south wind, near 80-degree temperatures. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon as a cold front approaches, bringing rain Saturday night, with a low of 60.

Widespread rain on Sunday with a high of 73 and low of 61 and more rain for Monday (72/60)

Clouds start the day Tuesday but give way to the sun with a high of 70 and a low of 59.

The opposite for Wednesday as the next system approaches sunny start, with a cloudy afternoon. The high will be 71 with a low of 60.

Rain again for Thursday with a high of 71 and a low of 57. So far it looks dry on Friday with a high of 72.

Temps will be seasonal this upcoming week. Not bad, just a couple of chances for rain.

