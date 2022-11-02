Expert assesses Congressional race in Macomb County between James, Marlinga

Republican Businessman and veteran John James and former Macomb County Prosecutor and circuit court Judge Carl Marlinga are facing off in the 10th Congressional District.

James, who has run twice unsuccessfully for US Senate seats in Michigan, is polling ahead of Marlinga by about 8 points in the most recent poll on Real Clear Politics.

Political expert and Oakland University professor Dave Dulio, gave his assessment on the race.

"I think John James is in a really strong position," he said. "Not just the polls but the lack of spending by the Democratic party and its allied groups."

Dulio, the director of the Center for Civic Engagement at Oakland, says some of James' lead in the polls, is also attributable to the makeup of the newly-drawn district.

"I think it's not that issue-based, I think it's district-based," said Dulio. "Macomb County is a Republican county these days."

Marlinga spoke with Hilary Golston Wednesday. He's confident the issues will matter to voters, and that he can convince them he's the candidate for them.

"I'm a liberal on a lot of social issues, I tend to be an economic conservative on other issues," he said.

FOX 2 made attempts to speak with James Wednesday but were unsuccessful, FOX 2 previously caught up with him in April at an event with RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel.

"We're going to be looking at the root causes for why Americans are suffering and addressing them," said James.

The election is November 8th.

The full interview with Marlinga will be posted online, discussing oil prices and the best solutions there, abortion, and finer points on inflation.

Carl Marlinga, left, John James



