Expert says the state of flux amid pandemic can take toll on kids but help is available

As a father of two, Steve Bahri from Shelby Township understands the impact the pandemic can have on young children.

"Mentally we always discuss with them about things in the world, how things change sometimes," said Steve Bahri.

Some medical professionals are describing this current state in society as Pandemic Flux Syndrome.

"Where we are dealing with a chronic stressor that keeps getting a little bit better - and then worse - and then a little bit better - and then worse in another way," said Dr. Lori Warner.

Warner, a clinical psychologist, says this state of flux can be challenging for adults and definitely children.

"So this idea of this ongoing fluctuation it’s really difficult for families," Warner said.

Dr. Warner who is the Director of Beaumont Children's Center for Human Development believes parents should open the door to communication with their kids.

"Check in with our families on how are we are doing, normalize what we’re going through, and it’s natural that we don’t like it," she said.

During these pivotal conversations, parents should let their kids know there are some things we can’t control And other things we can.

"I can control my responses, I can look at am I taking a pause," Warner said.

That pause may be to exercise or to reflect on what you’re thankful for in the midst of challenges.

"The fact is perspective taking and gratitude helps us handle the difficult things," she added.

This father says his family is relying on their religious beliefs to see them through the pandemic.

"We have to trust God that’s the biggest thing," Bahri said.

"Whether it’s a formal religion or not it’s good to have a sense of there’s something bigger than us," Warner said.

Mental well-being for the family may also mean knowing when to limit news and information - and that includes social media.

"It’s important for us to have exposure to this information but it’s also important for us to have limits," said Warner.

But if parents find that professional help is needed to help family members get through this pandemic, resources are available.

"Whether it’s through your physician or a school counselor," she said.

For information on resources look below:

• Contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - Call 1-800-273-TALK(1-800-273-8255)

• Use the online Lifeline Crisis Chat HERE.

Both are free and confidential. You’ll be connected to a skilled, trained counselor in your area.

The Center for Human Development at Beaumont Children’s is HERE.

The Beaumont Ted Lindsay Hope Center specializing in Childhood Behavioral Interventions IS HERE.





