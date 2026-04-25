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Experts say more mosquitoes in Michigan expected this spring

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Published  April 25, 2026 12:04am EDT
Health
FOX 2 Detroit
More mosquitoes expected this spring

More mosquitoes expected this spring

The owner of Mosquito Squad of Southeast Michigan says crews can’t treat areas during rainy or windy conditions. That meant four days without treatment last week, allowing mosquito populations to grow — including insects that can carry diseases like West Nile virus, Zika, and malaria.

The Brief

    • Tons of rain have hit Metro Detroit and now another problem arises with mosquitoes. 
    • Experts say there will be even more mosquitoes this season, thanks to recent rainfall and increased humidity.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - All the rain that hit Michigan is now leading to another problem: mosquitoes breeding in standing water.

Big picture view:

Experts say there will be even more mosquitoes this season, thanks to recent rainfall, increased humidity, and plenty of shaded areas that create ideal breeding conditions.

The owner of Mosquito Squad of Southeast Michigan says crews can’t treat areas during rainy or windy conditions. That meant four days without treatment last week, allowing mosquito populations to grow — including insects that can carry diseases like West Nile virus, Zika, and malaria.

What they're saying:

"It doesn’t take a lot of water for a mosquito to reproduce," said Jerry Terrasi. "A mosquito can lay 100 to 200 eggs in a body of water as small as a bottle cap. They’ll hatch in 7 to 14 days, and then those mosquitoes will lay more eggs. About half are female, so every few weeks, the population can quickly explode."

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