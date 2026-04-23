Novi High School students simulate surgery at Henry Ford Providence

How about performing a little laparoscopic surgery as a high school class assignment?

There's a program that invites high school students to try their hands at surgery. They aren't real doctors and there's no real patient, but the equipment and the lessons - very real.

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"Someone held the camera and the other two were surgeons, who maneuvered and had to put the ring on the dinosaur's neck," said Novi student Aditi Jethri Kompally. "They were also picking up coins and putting them into a jar."

This is simulated laproscopic surgery, a camera and tiny instruments are inserted through small incisions and while the goal of this procedure doesn't involve human parts, the precision is still required.

"The equipment is the same equipment we use in laproscopic surgery," said Chantelle Feeny, RN, surgical educator Henry Ford Health. "So they know what skills are needed dexterity to achieve this level."

High school students from Novi High School at Henry Ford Providence Novi Hospital for the hands-on program that puts kids into medical settings.

"It was a lot harder than I thought," said Novi student Anushka Roy. "Because with the camera your perception is very different. When the ring is higher you think it's lower, and you don't really know where to move the tools."

This partnership between Henry Ford Health and Novi High School has been around for 15 years and the best part is kids learning just how big the team is - that makes medicine successful.

"It's' amazing to be in this program," said Kompally.

Even for the kids who don't want to go into the medical field, it's a new appreciation and understanding for pharmacy, radiology, cardiology and surgery.

The Source: Information for this report is from Chantelle Feeny, RN, surgical educator Henry Ford Health and interviews with high school students.



