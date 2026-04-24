Metro Detroit family in need of help after I-75 crash leaves mother in the hospital

The Brief Rebekah Zimmerman was on her way to pick up her fiancé from work when a crash on I-75 happened. The crash ended with a pickup truck landing on top of her car with her 1-year-old daughter also inside. Her fiancé is now juggling caring for her and their daughter while also trying to find a way to get to work, since their car was totaled.



A crash on I-75 severely injured a young mom and left her family desperately seeking help as she tries to get back on her feet.

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The crash happened on I-75 near 9 Mile and the young mom and her daughter made it out alive. But the family is hoping for another miracle as medical bills pile up, and they’re left without a car to get to and from work.

Twenty-five-year-old Rebekah Zimmerman was on her way to pick up her fiancé from work when the crash happened.

"I don’t remember a lot of that, but I do remember when I came out of unconsciousness for a little while. I looked to my left and saw that the pickup was hanging off of my car," said Zimmerman.

The crash ended with a pickup truck landing on top of her car with her 1-year-old daughter also inside.

"I think that if she wasn’t in there with me, I would have stayed unconscious in the car. I heard my daughter in the back making noises, and that immediately made adrenaline start pumping through me. I had to get to my baby. So I actually crawled out of the car trying to get to her," Zimmerman said.

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Weeks later, she’s still recovering after suffering a broken foot, broken nose, shattered kneecap, and other injuries. So far, she’s had six surgeries, and it’s unknown how long she’ll remain in the hospital.

"I am just thanking God every single day that I made it through and that I’m still alive," she said.

Her fiancé is now juggling caring for her and their daughter while also trying to find a way to get to work, since their car was totaled.

"I was devastated. It was hard to even process, and seeing the car broke me down," said fiancé Marcel Rachel. "Anybody with a heart can see we’re trying to get through this situation. We appreciate any helping hands right now. I’m doing everything I can to provide for my family. A lot of people fold during difficult times, but we’re going to stay strong."

What you can do:

The family remains in good spirits but says this situation has been incredibly difficult. Anything helps right now, whether it’s a car, monetary donations, or prayers. If you wish to donate, you can do so by tapping here.