Woman trapped for hours inside Ross Dress for Less store in Roseville overnight

The Brief A woman was locked inside the Ross Dress for Less store in Roseville after it closed. She was inside until after 1 a.m. when police helped her get out. Police and spokespeople for Ross have not returned requests for comment and employees said they were unable to discuss the incident.



A woman was found locked inside a retail store for hours — after the business had closed for the night.

The backstory:

It happened at the Ross Dress for Less store on Gratiot in Roseville overnight.

Scene video of the incident is from Macomb County Scanner on Facebook, where police were called to the store around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

The woman who was locked inside can be seen standing outside with police.

We’ve blurred her out because she hasn’t been charged with anything.

What was she doing inside the store after hours? Did she mean to stay in there or perhaps did she fall asleep?

Why did no one find her when they were closing the store?

Police aren’t talking, but shoppers have something to say.

"That’s proper closing procedures not being done," said Marcus Morton. "You need to double check sometimes people are sneaky. that’s a closing procedure not being done correctly."

"I would be asking why didn’t you look things have to be checked nooks and crannies can miss things," said Craig Murphy.

"The door is locked, the lights go out, no one’s here," he said. "No one’s helping, no assistance in aisle five. There’s a lot of things that go on that let you know it’s closed."

"That’s insane, like don’t they do like a last call for shoppers?" said Ebony Ross.

The staff at the Ross store said they were unable to comment. FOX 2 called corporate media relations and is still waiting to hear back.

Screen capture from Macomb County Scanner video

The Source: Information used in this story is from the Macomb County Scanner, and in talking with Metro Detroit shoppers.



