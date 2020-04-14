Experts studying vaping's effect on COVID-19 risks with younger adults

It will take a lot more data to fully understand the complete picture of the coronavirus. But so far we do know the elderly are in a high-risk group, but that doesn't mean young people aren't at risk.

"I think there is this misconception out there related to COVID-19 that only Grandma will get sick from COVID-19 and because you are young you won't get it. I think the numbers from the CDC are showing that this is not true; almost 40% of the cases are cases of people who are very young," says Dr. Humberto Choi from Cleveland Clinic.

So why is this? Experts are looking into whether vaping could be contributing to why the U.S. is seeing a higher number of younger people hospitalized from COVID-19, in comparison to other countries.

Dr. Choi says anyone who puts a strain on their lungs and airways by vaping or smoking increases their risk for complications, should they get the virus.

"This is a real disease. There are cases that we are seeing in the hospital and some cases of people who are getting very sick and need life support. It's true that not everyone will die from the disease, which is great, but the disease can be severe enough to affect someone's life forever."

Dr. Choi says the most important thing young people can do right now is to take precautions seriously. Follow information from reputable sources like the CDC or your local and state health department.

"Right now it's important, more than ever, to try to get very good and reliable information. I think there's a lot of misinformation out there, and sometimes people can act on them, and they can be putting themselves in danger, depending on how and where they are getting their information from."

Even people without major underlying health issues, the doctor says young people are still getting very sick from COVID-19.

On the flip side, it's important to also know that young people who have been exposed may not have any symptoms at all but can still be spreading the virus.