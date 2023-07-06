Explore northern Michigan on new rail bike service

This summer, why not try a new and unique way to explore th natural beauty of northern Michigan?

Wheels on Rails, located south Traverse City, offers an experience unlike any other - a rail bike ride through the picturesque countryside.

But what exactly is a rail bike? It's a specially designed bike that is secured to train tracks, allowing riders to pedal through the countryside without worrying about traffic or difficult terrain. It's a great way to enjoy the fresh air, get some exercise, and take in the sights and sounds of northern Michigan at your own pace.

The Wheels on Rails tour takes riders through some of the most beautiful parts of the region, including forests, meadows, and wetlands.

Riders even have the chance to spot wildlife and learn about the area's rich history from their knowledgeable guide.

This experience is suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so it's perfect for families, couples, and solo travelers alike.

Wheels on Rails is open five days a week, Thursday through Monday. It's closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tours are available from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Per the website, tours will take an hour to complete. The riders will travel 1.7 miles in one direction and then return to the starting point, adding up to a total of 3.4 miles.

If you're planning to rent a bike, you have two options available. The first one is a tandem bike, which seats two people and costs $89 per hour. The second option is a quad bike, which accommodates four people and costs $159 per hour.

Tours will be available until Sept. 10.