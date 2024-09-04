Explosion injures elderly man, destroys house in Washtenaw County

article

An elderly man was injured in a house explosion and fire in Washtenaw County on Wednesday.

Several explosions were heard in a home on Frains Lake Road in Superior Charter Township, according to the fire department. The residence is a total loss.

The man's wife lives in the home as well but was not injured, police said.

The incident is still under investigation.

No other details were provided as of Wednesday afternoon. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.