Extras needed for Detroit Opera 'The Handmaid's Tale' production

The Brief Nine men and nine women are needed to perform as extras in a March production of "The Handmaid's Tale" at the Detroit Opera House. These extras will play Handmaids, Aunts, Jezebel Club Servers, Guardians, and Eyes. Auditions are being held at 7 p.m. Feb. 27.



Detroit Opera needs extras for an upcoming production of "The Handmaid's Tale."

These extras will play Handmaids, Aunts, Jezebel Club Servers, Guardians, and Eyes – all roles that require no singing.

Auditions are being held at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Detroit Opera House. The show runs March 1, 5, and 7.

Who is needed

Detroit Opera is seeking nine men and nine women. No experience is necessary, but a few requirements must be met.

Men:

Men between the ages of 20 and 55 are needed to act as The Eyes and Guardians.

They should have a commanding and disciplined posture, and be able to stand for scenes, which are approximately three minutes long, without fidgeting.

They also must be able to convey a sense of authority, intimidation, and unwavering presence non-verbally.

Women:

Women between the ages of 18 and 60 are needed to be Handmaids, Aunts, and Jezebel Servers.

They must be able to maintain stillness, controlled posture, and focus for approximately 3-5 minutes at a time.

Actresses should have non-verbal storytelling skills, the ability to convey authority, fear, oppression, or emotional restraint depending on the assigned role, and a clear, intentional physical point of view that enhances the production’s atmosphere and tension.

Handmaids and Aunts need to have the ability to project discipline and precision through minimal physicality, while Jezebel Servers must have the ability to move gracefully, fluidly, and with composure while maintaining character.

What you get

Extras chosen receive free parking, two tickets to a performance, two passes for guests to attend the final dress rehearsal, and a small stipend.

How to apply

If interested in auditioning, email your name, phone number, and any rehearsal schedule conflicts to auditions@detroitopera.org.

See the schedule here.