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Extreme heat warning: Cooling centers list in metro Detroit

By Megan Ziegler
FOX 2 Detroit
Weather
Published June 30, 2026 10:39 AM EDT
Published June 30, 2026 10:39 AM EDT
Hot & Humid Tuesday
Hot & Humid Tuesday

Hot & Humid Tuesday

We could tie or break the record of 95 degrees today with heat index values exceeding 100 degrees. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

The Brief

    • An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect through Thursday evening for the dangerous heat.
    • Detroit’s recreation centers and public libraries are available as cooling centers.
    • Metro Detroit counties also have locations available.

Michiganders will be among those experiencing a life-threatening heat dome in the United States over the Fourth of July weekend. 

Extreme heat warning

Big picture view:

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect in southeast Detroit through Thursday evening for dangerous heat. 

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RELATED: How to stay cool and save on energy as heat dome brings triple-digit temperatures to millions

Detroit cooling centers

Recreation centers in the City of Detroit are air conditioned and open to serve as cooling centers: 

  • Adams Butzel Complex (10500 Lyndon, Detroit, MI 48238)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Butzel Family Center (7737 Kercheval, Detroit, MI 48214)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Clemente (2631 Bagley, Detroit MI 48216)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Coleman A. Young (2751 Robert Bradby, Detroit, MI 48207)—Monday-Friday8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.  
  • Community Center at A.B Ford (100 Lenox St., Detroit MI 48215)—Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Crowell (16630 Lahser, Detroit, MI 48219)—Monday-Friday 11.a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Farwell (2781 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48234)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 
  • Helen Moore Community Center (11825 Dexter Ave., Detroit, MI 48206)—Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Heilmann (19601 Crusade, Detroit, MI 48205)—Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Kemeny (2260 Fort St., Detroit, MI 48217)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Lasky (13200 Fenelon, Detroit, MI 48212)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Northwest Activities Center (18100 Meyers Road, Detroit, MI 48235)—Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.  
  • Williams (8431 Rosa Parks, Detroit, MI 48206)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Detroit libraries will also serve as cooling centers, and information for those can be found here

Metro Detroit cooling centers

Dig deeper:

You can find cooling center locations in the following counties: 

The Source: Information in this article was taken from the City of Detroit and local county government websites.

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