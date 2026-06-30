Extreme heat warning: Cooling centers list in metro Detroit

The Brief An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect through Thursday evening for the dangerous heat. Detroit’s recreation centers and public libraries are available as cooling centers. Metro Detroit counties also have locations available.



Michiganders will be among those experiencing a life-threatening heat dome in the United States over the Fourth of July weekend.

Extreme heat warning

Big picture view:

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect in southeast Detroit through Thursday evening for dangerous heat.

Download the FOX 2 Weather app here for the latest weather updates .

RELATED: How to stay cool and save on energy as heat dome brings triple-digit temperatures to millions

Detroit cooling centers

Recreation centers in the City of Detroit are air conditioned and open to serve as cooling centers:

Adams Butzel Complex (10500 Lyndon, Detroit, MI 48238)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Butzel Family Center (7737 Kercheval, Detroit, MI 48214)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Clemente (2631 Bagley, Detroit MI 48216)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Coleman A. Young (2751 Robert Bradby, Detroit, MI 48207)—Monday-Friday8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Center at A.B Ford (100 Lenox St., Detroit MI 48215)—Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Crowell (16630 Lahser, Detroit, MI 48219)—Monday-Friday 11.a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Farwell (2781 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48234)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Helen Moore Community Center (11825 Dexter Ave., Detroit, MI 48206)—Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Heilmann (19601 Crusade, Detroit, MI 48205)—Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kemeny (2260 Fort St., Detroit, MI 48217)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lasky (13200 Fenelon, Detroit, MI 48212)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Northwest Activities Center (18100 Meyers Road, Detroit, MI 48235)—Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Williams (8431 Rosa Parks, Detroit, MI 48206)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Detroit libraries will also serve as cooling centers, and information for those can be found here .

Metro Detroit cooling centers

Dig deeper:

You can find cooling center locations in the following counties: