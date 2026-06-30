Extreme heat warning: Cooling centers list in metro Detroit
Michiganders will be among those experiencing a life-threatening heat dome in the United States over the Fourth of July weekend.
Extreme heat warning
Big picture view:
An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect in southeast Detroit through Thursday evening for dangerous heat.
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RELATED: How to stay cool and save on energy as heat dome brings triple-digit temperatures to millions
Detroit cooling centers
Recreation centers in the City of Detroit are air conditioned and open to serve as cooling centers:
- Adams Butzel Complex (10500 Lyndon, Detroit, MI 48238)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Butzel Family Center (7737 Kercheval, Detroit, MI 48214)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Clemente (2631 Bagley, Detroit MI 48216)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Coleman A. Young (2751 Robert Bradby, Detroit, MI 48207)—Monday-Friday8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Community Center at A.B Ford (100 Lenox St., Detroit MI 48215)—Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Crowell (16630 Lahser, Detroit, MI 48219)—Monday-Friday 11.a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Farwell (2781 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48234)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Helen Moore Community Center (11825 Dexter Ave., Detroit, MI 48206)—Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Heilmann (19601 Crusade, Detroit, MI 48205)—Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Kemeny (2260 Fort St., Detroit, MI 48217)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Lasky (13200 Fenelon, Detroit, MI 48212)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Northwest Activities Center (18100 Meyers Road, Detroit, MI 48235)—Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Williams (8431 Rosa Parks, Detroit, MI 48206)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Detroit libraries will also serve as cooling centers, and information for those can be found here.
Metro Detroit cooling centers
Dig deeper:
You can find cooling center locations in the following counties:
The Source: Information in this article was taken from the City of Detroit and local county government websites.