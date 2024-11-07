Face fillers: Dermatologist explains what you need to know

Let's talk face fillers - these are gel-like substances that are used to fill and fluff.

Some people turn to fillers to plump up parts of the face - as millions of Americans get dermal fillers every year.



A local doctor is testing out a new filler, which might give your face a new look.

Think of the collagen in your face like the springs in your matress - the bouncey springs lead to smooth skin, but with age those springs break down and skin starts to sag.

"When we age our collagen breaks down," said Dermatologist Steven Grekin.

Grekin says for some people the answer is a facial filler - but what's that?

"Most of these fillers are based on hyaluronic acid," he said.

Hyalauronic acid is a substance found naturally in your body and when injected into your face, adds volume.

"It's mostly the lower face that we inject in, so nasolabial folds, the lips, we can build up cheeks, we can build up jawlines, we can build up chins, we can even correct defects in the nose," Grekin said.

The cost is anywhere from $500 to $1,000 a syringe.

The biggest risk is people trying to save money and go online looking to buy fillers. In fact, the FDA warns do not buy dermal fillers on the internet.



Grekin does have another money saving option - he's involved in a study of facial fillers and needs volunteers for free injections.

"It's a double-blind study of the new product, compared to an already approved product," he said. "So everybody gets filler. These are the best studies to do, because we give something to everybody."

For more information about the study, contact Dr. Grekin's office at (734) 282-2500 or online HERE.



