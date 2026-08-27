Lake Ontario renaming: Rep. Dingell introduces legislation to block Trump's order

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The Brief President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America. Hours later, Rep. Debbie Dingell announced that she was introducing legislation to keep Lake Ontario as Lake Ontario. The updated name came a week after the president threatened to rename the lake amid a trade dispute between the U.S. and Canada.



Following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, the U.S. Department of Interior will now refer to Lake Ontario as Lake America. Now, House Democrats are looking for ways to reverse this decision.

Rep. Debbie Dingell responds to Trump order

What they're saying:

Rep. Debbie Dingell, who represents Michigan's 6th District, announced on social media that she was introducing legislation to keep Lake Ontario as Lake Ontario following President Trump's executive order to rename it to Lake America.

"The Great Lakes are a shared treasure that generations of Americans and Canadians have worked together to protect," Dingell wrote. "That’s why I’m introducing legislation to keep Lake Ontario as Lake Ontario and block President Trump’s idiotic order."

The backstory:

The president's renaming of one of the five Great Lakes comes amid an escalating spat with Canada as a trade war between the two neighboring countries resumed in August.

"This is a lake that has most of its volume in the United States. The deepest parts of the lake sit in United States territory, so this reflects this is an American lake," Trump's aide said.

RELATED: Trump renames Lake Ontario to Lake America

Canada-U.S. Trade War

Dig deeper:

The Trump administration imposed 50% tariffs over the weekend on Canadian goods following the collapse of trade negotiations.

President Donald Trump intensified the confrontation Monday, telling Canadian leaders to "fall in line" or face consequences "far WORSE" than existing tariffs and threatening new 50% tariffs on Canadian vehicles, auto parts and steel.

On Tuesday, Canada struck back and announced retaliatory tariffs.

READ MORE: Canada tariffs latest: Retaliation list and Lake Ontario renaming

What's next:

The tariffs on American steel, dairy products, appliances, farm equipment, pulp and paper and electronics take effect Sept. 8 at rates of 15%, 25% and 50%, with Canada matching the corresponding U.S. tariff rate on each product.