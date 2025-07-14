Faith leaders march to Detroit ICE center protesting rights of immigrants, migrants

The Brief Catholic leaders and members of the faith community protested Monday morning. The march was for the rights of immigrants and migrants. It was a "solemn walk" ending at a Detroit ICE facility on Michigan Avenue.



Faith leaders and clergy members took the streets Monday morning, fighting for justice for immigrants and migrants.

Big picture view:

"We are especially concerned about the way immigrants are being viewed by some in our culture. And so we want to be able to give a voice to those who have no voice," said organizer Father Edward Weisenburger.

They led a crowd of hundreds to the ICE facility downtown, demanding immigrants be treated with dignity and respect.

"Just as immigrants are forced oftentimes, almost always against their will, to migrate from place to place, our march today, our procession, is sort of an imitation of that," said Weisenburger.

They gathered at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, participating in the rally. Once they marched, they did so in silence.

"It’s a procession in peace and quiet," said Weisenburger. "Witness to the dignity of Christ in every human being especially our immigrant brothers and sisters."

Organizers called it a solemn walk. Drawing attention to the solemn times, they say, many who are undocumented are living in.

"The purpose is to show support for our immigrant brothers and sisters," said Father David Buersmeyer. "We feel that some of the policies and procedures now are too disruptive, causing fear and chaos."

They walked four blocks to the ICE regional office on Michigan Avenue, with a letter in hand.

It lays out their concerns and requests a meetting with officials to implement significant change.

"We want them though to be transparent," Buersmeyer said. "We want them to not be so disruptive to families. We want them to not, we think there’s ways to do it without creating the kind of fear that’s beginning to arise."

Organizers say the march was brief but powerful.

FOX 2 has contacted ICE requesting an interview and comment about the march and about a meeting with religious leaders and are waiting to hear back.