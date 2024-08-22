Fall allergies are starting early - here's what you can do

Have you noticed a little sneezing, maybe some congestion? We're still in summer but fall allergies are showing up.

If you are feeling a little off, the ragweed might be to blame. The pollen is that yellow powdery dust that can trigger all kids of annoying allergic reactions. The key is being ready to fight back.

As we inch closer to the end of summer, fall allergy season is gearing up. That means many people will soon be reaching for the tissue box.

"Labor Day is about the time when fall allergy starts, so when kids start going back to school," said Dr. Sandra Hong, Cleveland Clinic. "That's when you'll start to notice more of those allergy symptoms of itchy eyes, stuffy nose, drippy nose, lots of sneezing."

To help with your symptoms this fall, allergist Dr. Hong says it’s important to keep allergens out of your home.

You can do this by shutting your windows and remembering to take a shower after going outdoors. Don’t let your pets inside the bedroom either, since they can carry pollen on their fur.

When it comes to medication, Dr. Hong says nasal steroids are a good option for relief , as well as antihistamines for symptoms like itchiness and sneezing.

If fall allergies are still stopping you from enjoying the season, it might be time to see an allergist.

"Allergies can make people feel really miserable, it can really decrease people's quality of life," she said. "Knowing what you're allergic to, can be really helpful for us so that you can prevent those symptoms from happening."

The doctor says an allergist can identify what you’re allergic to and offer other treatment options like over-the-counter medication, or even allergy shots.