With fall around the corner, brings stress for some - but there's a way through it

The Brief Stress can hinder and help us, but getting a handle on it is important. Dr. Leigh Vinocur is a former ER physician who has written a book about stress management. She says to use a triage system by prioritizing the important stuff.



The easy days of summer are coming to an end and you might notice the stress ramping up in your life.

The backstory:

But we need to learn how to lean into the good and shake off the bad. We know stress is a part of daily life and sometimes it's actually beneficial.

When any of us needs to at peak performance, stress will propel you - it's in our DNA from the very start.

"If you weren't running from a predator, these hormones help, it's great," said Dr. Leigh Vinocur.

Dr. Vinocur is a former emergency physician who's written a book about harnessing stress for success.

If you let stress take over your body, it can lead to some bad things.

"It causes DNA damage, aging cellular level , oxidation , collagen , elastin inflammation, heart disease," she said.

As a former ER doctor, she says to handle your stress like she handles patients -using a triage system, prioritize the important stuff - give your real issues attention first.

And then picture those little issues sitting out in the waiting room.

For example, take the stress you feel when stuck in traffic.

Studies show listening to music that you like turning on radio. If you're in traffic be grateful. These small micro changes throughout day and life help you manage and control stress.

Doctor Vinocur's book is called "Never let them see you sweat."

It describes how something as simple as cooking is a stress killer - even if you burn the entire meal, you are creating something and being mindful in the moment.

That's one of the keys to not dwelling on stress.

Dr. Leigh Vinokur



