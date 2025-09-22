Fall kicks off with wet week ahead

As fall begins, so does the wet weather this week - but the temperatures aren't cooling down as much as you would expect.

On Monday we welcome in the first day of Fall. The Autumnal Equinox at 2:19 this afternoon officially kicks off the fall season.

This is the start of shorter days and longer nights.

But not chilly temperatures - at least not this week. We start off our morning with readings in the mid 60s instead of closer to normal 50s.

Likewise, the afternoon temperatures will remain mild. In the 70s.

Detroit is still in a rain deficit for the month of September. 1.80" behind where we should be.

Looking to make up some of those totals this week. Rain is the forecast each day through Thursday.

So far, the weekend is shaping up to be dry, sunny and mild.