False alarm of threat outside Renaissance High School sparks security protocol review

On Friday a false alarm caused Detroit Renaissance students to scatter for safety believing a man on a roof was pointing a weapon at them. But the scare was great enough for the high school to change security policies.

One of the major issues is that a lot of students were not immediately able to get back inside the building to safety when this happened. The Detroit Public Schools Community District says a breakdown in communication is to blame for that – students and parents say this is a wake-up call.

"I saw everybody running towards the door, but they weren’t letting anybody in-so I was just confused (about) what was going on," said Brandon Flennoy, a student.

The scare at Renaissance has students and parents hoping the school steps up security. Some students reported seeing a man on the roof of the parking garage with a gun Friday at the end of the school day.

The garage overlooks the football field where several students were taking part in a pep rally and powder puff game.

"I was trying to run, I was trying to get to a safe place," said student Tatiana Davis.

Students scrambled to get back inside the school but the doors were locked per school policy—and a teacher at one of the doors initially did not allow students back in.

"People (were) crying, calling their parents, which made me like, ‘I want to get out of here,’" said student Rachel Ellison.

Taylor Hale says some Renaissance teachers and staffers inside were unaware of what was happening outside.

"Initially he wasn’t letting other students in because it’s normal protocol to not let students in because no one was aware of a student with a gun," said Hale.

That lapse in communication was addressed during a meeting with students and parents Monday.

"I’m not for sure if I’m 100 percent comfortable as I wanted to be leaving the meeting, but they did assure us that there were going to be certain protocols put in place," said Monica Andrews, a Renaissance parent.

The DPSCD tells FOX 2 the person on the roof of the garage was a teenager and friend of a Renaissance student. There was no evidence of a firearm or weapon, and no evidence of any shots fired. The individual who was believed to have a gun was apprehended by police.

District officials say that was after the teen was able to go inside the building Friday.

Albert Ramsey is a senior at Renaissance and said there have been security breaches before.

"Believe it or not, this is actually not the first occasion where somebody got in the school," he said.

FOX 2: "You feel safer now?"

"Yeah I feel safe," he said.

"Nothing happened, but they could definitely beef up security and do better on that. and we can’t take it for granted that it can’t happen. at all," said parent Toya Haliburton.

DPSCD statement:

"Friday afternoon Renaissance students witnessed a suspicious person on the roof of an adjacent parking garage. Students described the person as dressed in all black with a gun. police were called, they searched the campus and found no evidence shots were fired and there was no weapon.

"The police issued the person a citation for trespassing and ordered them off school property. Some students were able to get back into the building when this happened but not everyone.

"Parents were told during tonight’s meeting that the school is still reviewing everything that happened Friday and plan to provide them with an update later this week."

