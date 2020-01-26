Family and friends hold vigil for Keneisha Williams, mother of 3 fatally shot in Pontiac

A video recorded last week showing Keneisha Williams running and staggering after being beaten in the street by a man she was in a car with.

Last Wednesday night, the two pulled up in a residential street in Pontiac. An argument led to a physical fight. When Keneisha rushed to the door of someone she doesn't know, the man came up from behind and fired shots.



Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies got there in minutes. Keneisha's condition was so bad, they loaded her in a patrol car and transported her to a hospital, she did not make it.

"I watched her take her first breath and I watched her take her last breath," said Valerie Walker, Keneisha's mom.



Kaneisha's mom and dozens of loved ones came together Sunday night.



"I have no feeling I'm numb, this is the worst day of my life," Walker said.



Deputies do not have anyone in custody. We're told the man she was with that night is an ex-boyfriend. Kaneisha's family couldn't come up with the words to talk about him.



"Look at it," said Keneisha's sister Jessica Williams. "Look what it's done to our family. She leaves behind 3 beautiful gorgeous girls that we all going to all raise."



Purple was her favorite color and the color that represents domestic violence.

"She was a beautiful person, a great mom, a great friend, a great daughter, she was talented in anything you could think of," Walker said.



A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with Kaneisha's children. If you want to donate, click here.